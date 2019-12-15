Canadiens' Carey Price: Unlucky in loss
Price made 18 saves in a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday.
Bottom line, Price just wasn't the best goalie on the ice Saturday. That title belonged to Jonathan Bernier, who stopped 42 rubber discs to get the win. Price did keep the Habs in the game, but his mates struggled to find twine. Chalk this one up to bad luck -- Price seems to have gotten his game back in December.
