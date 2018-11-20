Canadiens' Carey Price: Unravels against visiting Capitals

Price surrendered five goals on 34 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Capitals.

A couple bad bounces here, an Alex Ovechkin rocket shot point shot there -- Price actually better much better than the score suggests, and he at least helped the Habs notch a point, but this snapped a two-game winning streak for Montreal's top netminder. The defending camps sent Price's save percentage crashing down to .900 for the season, which is quite concerning, especially for a goalie who's historically been at his best in the month of November.