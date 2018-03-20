Canadiens' Carey Price: Watches 2-0 loss

Price served as the backup during Monday's 2-0 loss to Florida.

After being cleared to return to action Monday, Price watched Antti Niemi save 38 of 40 shots against Florida. The Finn backup has posted an impressive .935 save percentage through his past 12 contests, so with Montreal out of the playoff picture, there's a chance Price and Niemi split time through the end of the season. It's a situation to monitor.