Canadiens' Carey Price: Will assume home net Saturday
Price will start in goal against the visiting Rangers on Saturday.
With Price being a five-time NHL All-Star as well as a Vezina Trophy recipient from 2015, it's painful to watch him falter between the pipes in the early going -- that is, unless you have a vested interested in a different team within the Atlantic Division. He's recorded a 2-6-1 record, 3.60 GAA and .887 save percentage to qualify as one of the biggest goalie busts this early in the season. However, the Rangers are currently in the basement of the Metropolitan Division, so he'll face better odds than usual of righting the ship in this weekend start.
