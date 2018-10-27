Canadiens' Carey Price: Will face Bruins

Price will start Saturday's road contest in Boston, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

With a win Saturday, Price will move passed Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the Canadiens' all-time wins list. The all-world netminder has had a pedestrian start to the season, posting a 3-2-1 record and a .906 save percentage. The Bruins meanwhile have won two straight and have yet to lose at home.