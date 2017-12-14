Canadiens' Carey Price: Will face off with New Jersey

Price will be in goal against the Devils on Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

After a hot start in his return from injury (five straight wins), Price has regressed back to his early season form with three consecutive losses in which he allowed a combined 11 goals on 81 shots (.864 save percentage). It won't get any easier for the Canadian, as he matches up with a New Jersey squad that is tallying 3.1 goals per game -- 10th highest in the NHL.