Canadiens' Carey Price: Will face off with New Jersey
Price will be in goal against the Devils on Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
After a hot start in his return from injury (five straight wins), Price has regressed back to his early season form with three consecutive losses in which he allowed a combined 11 goals on 81 shots (.864 save percentage). It won't get any easier for the Canadian, as he matches up with a New Jersey squad that is tallying 3.1 goals per game -- 10th highest in the NHL.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Sent to bench after allowing four goals•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 34 saves in losing effort•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in home loss to Blues•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes versus Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...