Canadiens' Carey Price: Will field shots from Flames on Friday

Price will start in goal against host Calgary on Friday night, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

On Tuesday, Price allowed five goals on 39 shots to the Canucks, but still prevailed thanks to a goal barrage from his allied skaters. Calgary puts quite a bit of rubber on net -- it's ranked ninth in the league with 33.2 shots per game on average -- but the Flames otherwise sit no better than 19th in any of the other key offensive categories, including goals as well as power-play, shooting and faceoff percentage.