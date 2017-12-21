Canadiens' Carey Price: Will field shots from Flames on Friday
Price will start in goal against host Calgary on Friday night, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
On Tuesday, Price allowed five goals on 39 shots to the Canucks, but still prevailed thanks to a goal barrage from his allied skaters. Calgary puts quite a bit of rubber on net -- it's ranked ninth in the league with 33.2 shots per game on average -- but the Flames otherwise sit no better than 19th in any of the other key offensive categories, including goals as well as power-play, shooting and faceoff percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins nailbiter Friday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up homecoming win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Heavy work with no support in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Back on form Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...