Price (concussion) won't make the trip for Wednesday's game versus the Senators, but he'll join his teammates in Toronto later this week.

Price is set to resume skating Wednesday before making the trip to Toronto ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. It's safe so assume Price won't be available to play Thursday, but the fact that he's joining his teammates on the road suggests the Canadiens believe he could be back before the regular season comes to a close. The 33-year-old netminder has missed Montreal's last eight games due to a concussion.