Canadiens' Carey Price: Will see shots from Devils on Sunday
Price has been named the starter for Sunday's home game against the Devils.
The Habs have a back-to-back set of games scheduled, with Antti Niemi reportedly getting the nod against his former Penguins team Saturday. Price will wait his turn to face a Devils club that ranks 11th on the power play (21 percent) but just 15th in overall scoring at 2.95 goals per game.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Declines invite to World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps seven-game losing skid•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives vote of confidence•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses seventh straight•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stepping into crease against Capitals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...