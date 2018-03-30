Canadiens' Carey Price: Will see shots from Devils on Sunday

Price has been named the starter for Sunday's home game against the Devils.

The Habs have a back-to-back set of games scheduled, with Antti Niemi reportedly getting the nod against his former Penguins team Saturday. Price will wait his turn to face a Devils club that ranks 11th on the power play (21 percent) but just 15th in overall scoring at 2.95 goals per game.

