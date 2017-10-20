Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Friday
Price will start Friday's game against the Ducks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has stumbled out of the gate, going 1-4-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. It hasn't helped that the offense is averaging 1.43 goals per game. Even if Price were in top form, he can't overcome that meager production.
