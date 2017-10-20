Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Friday

Price will start Friday's game against the Ducks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has stumbled out of the gate, going 1-4-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. It hasn't helped that the offense is averaging 1.43 goals per game. Even if Price were in top form, he can't overcome that meager production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories