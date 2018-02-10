Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday
Price has been named the starter for Saturday night's home game against the Predators, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price hasn't been his masterful self this season and is 1-4 over his last five starts. However, he gets a start at home Saturday. His splits indicate better results at the Bell Centre (11-7-4, 2.70 GAA) than away from it (4-13-0, 3.28).
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in loss to Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Posts third straight strong performance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for Sunday start•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers third straight loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting crease against Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...