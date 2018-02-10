Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday

Price has been named the starter for Saturday night's home game against the Predators, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price hasn't been his masterful self this season and is 1-4 over his last five starts. However, he gets a start at home Saturday. His splits indicate better results at the Bell Centre (11-7-4, 2.70 GAA) than away from it (4-13-0, 3.28).