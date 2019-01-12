Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday

Price will start Saturday night's home game against the Avalanche, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price will be looking to snap a three-start losing streak, last having won Jan. 3, when he stopped 33 shots in a 2-0 win over the Canucks in Montreal. While it's never a good time to face Colorado's trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, Price is facing them at the best time. The Avalanche are 2-6-2 over their last 10 games.