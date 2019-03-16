Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday
Price will start Saturday night's home game against the Blackhawks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This should come as no surprise. The Canadiens currently sit outside two points outside the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and they may have Price start the final 11 games of the season in an effort to make the postseason. Price won his lone start against Chicago this season, stopping 37 of 39 shots back on Dec. 9.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...