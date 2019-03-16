Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Saturday

Price will start Saturday night's home game against the Blackhawks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This should come as no surprise. The Canadiens currently sit outside two points outside the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and they may have Price start the final 11 games of the season in an effort to make the postseason. Price won his lone start against Chicago this season, stopping 37 of 39 shots back on Dec. 9.