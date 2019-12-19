Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Thursday

Price will guard the net Thursday against Calgary, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

As bad as Price was during Montreal's recent eight-game losing streak, he's been as good during the team's rebound stretch during which they are 5-2-0. Price has allowed seven goals in his last five games (1.41 GAA) with a .952 save percentage.

