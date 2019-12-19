Canadiens' Carey Price: Will start Thursday
Price will guard the net Thursday against Calgary, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
As bad as Price was during Montreal's recent eight-game losing streak, he's been as good during the team's rebound stretch during which they are 5-2-0. Price has allowed seven goals in his last five games (1.41 GAA) with a .952 save percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Impressive in win over Canucks•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Unlucky in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins in Pittsburgh•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod versus Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.