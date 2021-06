Price made 14 saves on 16 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

The Canadiens essentially dominated play, although Price allowed two goals to rookie defenseman Logan Stanley in the second period. Price has now won seven straight games, allowing just 12 goals on 212 shots in that span for a .943 save percentage. He'll get some well-earned rest before the Stanley Cup Semifinals begin.