Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins fifth straight

Price stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Red Wings.

Price was provided rare ample support by the Canadiens' 30th-ranked offense, which moved up to 16th after the 10-goal outburst. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Price has allowed six goals in five games, all Montreal wins.

