Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins fourth straight

Price stopped 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

Price won his fourth straight start and has been very good since the calendar flipped to 2019. A 5-3 record in eight games this month suggests mediocrity, but the BC-native has done enough to win all eight contests, allowing just 12 goals. The NHL enters its All-Star break, then the Habs will have their bye week, meaning Price won't get back to work until Super Bowl weekend, when Montreal hosts afternoon affairs against New Jersey on Feb. 2 and Edmonton the next day.