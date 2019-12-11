Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins in Pittsburgh

Price stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Price's struggles appear to be history, as the Montreal netminder's victory Tuesday gives him three in a row, moving Price's season record to 13-9-3. He's limited opposing teams to a single goal in two straight starts, so safe to say Price is feeling like himself again after struggling in the month of November.

More News
Our Latest Stories