Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins in Pittsburgh
Price stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Price's struggles appear to be history, as the Montreal netminder's victory Tuesday gives him three in a row, moving Price's season record to 13-9-3. He's limited opposing teams to a single goal in two straight starts, so safe to say Price is feeling like himself again after struggling in the month of November.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod versus Pens•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 29 saves in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Named Friday's starter•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets back in win column•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to bounce back•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Nightmare stretch continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.