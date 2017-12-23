Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins nailbiter Friday

Price only needed 21 saves to pick up a 3-2 road win over the Flames on Friday.

This was the 11th win of the season for the celebrated backstop, who barely hung on after allowing the game's final two goals in the third period. Price has now appeared in 12 consecutive contests, which leads us to believe backup Antti Niemi could get a look Saturday evening against the Oilers to complete the back-to-back set. Check back closer to that game to be certain Habs coach Claude Julien has the same idea.