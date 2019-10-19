Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins second straight

Price stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 matinee win over the Blues on Saturday.

Price turned in a vintage performance in a breezy 17-save shutout win over the cellar-dwelling Wild on Thursday, but he needed to prove himself against a quality opponent after an uneven start to the season. He did just that Saturday against the Stanley Cup champs, riding a crisp offense for a second straight win. With the Canadiens playing at Minnesota on Sunday, Price is expected to take a seat while Keith Kinkaid mans the net, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.