Price stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Price got plenty of support from his offense to earn his third straight win. He's allowed six goals in that span. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 4-0-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage in six games this season. Price will yield the crease to Jake Allen for Tuesday's contest versus the Canucks, but the former should be back in goal Thursday against the Senators.