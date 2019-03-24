Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins third straight
Price made 23 saves in a 7-4 win over the Sabres on Saturday.
Price has won three consecutive games and doing his part to keep the second wild card in Montreal. The Habs will ride him every game until they clinch, so keep putting him in your blue paint. Price is pretty much back to his pre- 2017-18 level.
