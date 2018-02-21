Canadiens' Carey Price: Won't be available Thursday

Price (undisclosed) won't dress for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The specific nature of Price's malady remains unclear, but it may be related to the slap shot he took off his mask during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. The 30-year-old netminder was able to remain in the game after getting his bell rung, but he wasn't able to participate in Wednesday's practice, which was the first indication he may be in danger of missing Montreal's matchup with New York. With Price unavailable, Antti Niemi will likely draw the start against the Rangers, with Charlie Lindgren slotting in as his backup.