Canadiens' Carey Price: Won't play Saturday

Price has a minor lower-body injury and won't play Sturday against the Jets, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Al Montoya will get the start. That being said, the Canadiens also have a game Sunday, so Montoya was likely to get a start this weekend anyway. The real concern comes if Price still isn't ready to go against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

