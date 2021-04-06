Price (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Toronto for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Price evidently suffered an undisclosed injury during Monday's win over the Oilers, but he was still able to finish the contest. The veteran backstop will nonetheless remain in Montreal to receive treatment for his undisclosed issue while his teammates head to Toronto for Wednesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. At this point Price should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game versus Winnipeg.