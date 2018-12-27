Canadiens' Carey Price: Won't travel with team

Price will not join the Habs for their upcoming three-game road trip due to a lower-body injury.

Price will miss at least the next two games as a result of his lower-body issue. The fact that the team didn't mention the third game in Dallas leaves open the door for him to possibly link up with the team on the road. In the meantime, the Canadiens will need to promote a backup from AHL Laval, while Antti Niemi figures to get the starting nod for Friday's matchup with Florida.