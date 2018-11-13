Canadiens' Carey Price: Working to get confidence back
Coach Claude Julien said Price's recent downturn has more to do with his confidence than anything technical, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. "He's pretty clear on what needs to be done. We're seeing the same thing. I don't think it's technical. Sometimes a goaltender thinks too much or doesn't have the confidence and that kind of stuff," said Julien.
The coach echoed a sentiment Price alluded to after giving up six goals to the Sabres last Thursday. When asked if equipment changes had been contributing to the fall-off in his play, Price told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette, "no. it's all upstairs. I'll figure it out." Price started the 2018-19 season well, but has given up 19 goals and has an .854 save percentage over his last four starts.
