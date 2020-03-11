Canadiens' Carey Price: Yields four more goals in loss

Price allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

It hasn't been a very good season for Price, and it's getting worse. Since shutting out the Senators on Feb. 22, Price is 1-3-1 with an .879 save percentage. He hasn't been pulled or given up five goals in a game, but he's yielded four goals in four of his last five appearances. Price leads goaltenders in minutes and goals allowed. He is 27-25-6 with a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage in 58 games this season.