Canadiens' Carey Price: Yields four more goals in loss
Price allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.
It hasn't been a very good season for Price, and it's getting worse. Since shutting out the Senators on Feb. 22, Price is 1-3-1 with an .879 save percentage. He hasn't been pulled or given up five goals in a game, but he's yielded four goals in four of his last five appearances. Price leads goaltenders in minutes and goals allowed. He is 27-25-6 with a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage in 58 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.