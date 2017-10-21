Canadiens' Carey Price: Yields six goals during loss
Price allowed six goals on 45 shots in a 6-2 loss against the Ducks on Friday.
Fantasy owners hoping a night with a lot of work might get Price back on track were sorely disappointed. Price tied a season high with 45 shots faced but he also yielded a season-high six goals. It's very unlikely the 30-year-old doesn't get right this season, but for now, he's one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of October. He leads the league with five losses and owns a .881 save percentage and a 3.95 GAA.
