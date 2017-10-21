Canadiens' Carey Price: Yields six goals for loss
Price allowed six goals on 45 shots in a 6-2 loss against the Ducks on Friday.
Fantasy owners hoping a night with a lot of work might get Price back on track were sorely disappointed. Price tied a season high with 45 shots faced but he also yielded a season-high six goals. It's very unlikely the 30-year-old doesn't get right this season, but for now, he's one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of October. He leads the league with five losses and owns an .881 save percentage and 3.95 GAA.
