Price gave up two goals on 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Price was fairly solid, but a lapse just 16 seconds after Shea Weber got the Canadiens on the board allowed Flyers winger Joel Farabee to tally what would be the decisive goal. Carter Hart isn't giving up much at the other end of the rink -- Price will have to match that high standard of play to give the Canadiens a fighting chance in the series. Expect the 32-year-old to return to the crease for Friday's Game 2.