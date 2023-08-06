DeSmith was traded to Montreal on Sunday as part of a three-team deal with Pittsburgh and San Jose.

The Canadiens also received a 2025 second-round pick, Jeff Petry and Nathan Legare from the Penguins in the trade. Erik Karlsson and Rem Pitlick ended up with Pittsburgh, while Mike Hoffman was flipped to San Jose as part of the deal. DeSmith posted a 15-16-4 record last season with a 3.17 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 38 appearances. He is currently Montreal's third goalie on the depth chart behind Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen.