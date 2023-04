Primeau was sent to AHL Laval on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Primeau gave up five goals on 21 shots in a 5-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. He is 0-2-0, but played well in his previous loss, stopping 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on March 28. Primeau was 16-14-6 with a 3.07 GAA and .906 save percentage at AHL Laval before his promotion.