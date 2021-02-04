The Canadiens sent Primeau down to AHL Laval on Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.
Primeau was shifted down from the taxi squad, as in a corresponding move, Charlie Lindgren was assigned to the team's taxi squad. Primeau will head back to the minors where he'll likely assume starting duties for Laval. Expect the 21-year-old to spend a majority of his time between the minors and the taxi squad this season.
