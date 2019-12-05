Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Between pipes Thursday
Primeau will make his NHL debut in Thursday's home matchup with Colorado.
Primeau is in his first professional season since leaving Northeastern University. With AHL Laval, the 20-year-old posted a 7-4-1 record with a .910 save percentage and one shutout. If the New Jersey native can perform well in his debut, he could cement himself as the No. 2 option behind Carey Price.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.