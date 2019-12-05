Play

Primeau will make his NHL debut in Thursday's home matchup with Colorado.

Primeau is in his first professional season since leaving Northeastern University. With AHL Laval, the 20-year-old posted a 7-4-1 record with a .910 save percentage and one shutout. If the New Jersey native can perform well in his debut, he could cement himself as the No. 2 option behind Carey Price.

