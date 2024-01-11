Primeau stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Montreal grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period but Philly tied it up midway through the second, setting the stage for an unlikely goaltending duel down the stretch between Primeau and Samuel Ersson. Primeau has been deployed infrequently behind Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen, but the 24-year-old has allowed exactly two goals in three of his four starts since the beginning of December, posting a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage over that stretch while going 2-1-1.