Primeau turned aside 36 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old netminder nearly stole a win for the Canadiens in their regular-season finale, but David Perron found a tying goal for the visitors with just five seconds left in the third period, and Patrick Kane was the only successful skater for either team in the shootout. Primeau gave up four goals or more in each of his last four starts this season while going 0-2-2, and he finishes the season with an 8-9-4 record over 23 outings with a 2.99 GAA and .910 save percentage. While he won't be the favorite, he should head into camp next season competing with Sam Montembeault for Montreal's starting job.