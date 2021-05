Primeau stopped 11 of 15 shots in the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Primeau was replaced by Jake Allen in goal at the start of the second period. The Canadiens' offense couldn't bail out Primeau, who took his second loss in three appearances this season. He's allowed 10 goals on 71 shots in limited action, but the 21-year-old will remain in the backup role until Carey Price (concussion) can return.