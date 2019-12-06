Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Comes up short in first NHL start
Primeau allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday.
Despite being credited with a loss, Primeau's debut came with a lot of positives. He appeared calm and poised for the better part of 60 minutes and made several big saves to keep the Canadiens within striking distance after going down 3-0. Primeau will continue to serve as Montreal's backup option in goal as long as Keith Kinkaid remains with AHL Laval where the team hopes the veteran netminder can regain some confidence following his early-season struggles.
