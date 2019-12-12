Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Defeats Senators at home
Primeau turned aside 35 of 37 shots faced in a 3-2 overtime win against Ottawa on Wednesday.
Primeau was solid again and picked up his first NHL win with a 35-save effort in front of the home crowd. He is 1-1-0 since inheriting backup duties from Keith Kinkaid. It's unknown how long Primeau will be with the Canadiens, but since he's been recalled from AHL Laval, Primeau has given the Habs no reason to send him back down.
