Primeau will get the call in the crease for Wednesday's home game versus the Senators.

Primeau performed reasonably well in his NHL debut Dec. 5 versus a high-powered Colorado club, setting aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced in a 3-2 defeat. He gets another shot at his first NHL win Wednesday, though he'll have to best an Ottawa club averaging 3.75 goals over four December games.