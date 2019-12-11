Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Defending net Wednesday
Primeau will get the call in the crease for Wednesday's home game versus the Senators.
Primeau performed reasonably well in his NHL debut Dec. 5 versus a high-powered Colorado club, setting aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced in a 3-2 defeat. He gets another shot at his first NHL win Wednesday, though he'll have to best an Ottawa club averaging 3.75 goals over four December games.
