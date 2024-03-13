Primeau turned aside all 41 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens did all their scoring in the first six minutes of the game, and Primeau took care of the rest. The 24-year-old netminder kicked out 22 shots in the first period alone en route to his second shutout of his career, both of which have come in his last four starts. Primeau remains firmly behind Sam Montembeault on the depth chart, but he's making a case for more playing time by posting a .945 save percentage since the All-Star break.