Primeau's development time was pushed out considerably after Montreal signed the newly acquired Jake Allen to a two-year extension, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The 21-year-old Primeau's first season at AHL Laval was limited to 33 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his second season will be cut short as well. The AHL season has been pushed back to early February, and there's uncertainty over how many games will be played. The organization hopes Primeau can play at least 40 games this coming season and targets 150 AHL games before he makes the jump to the NHL. And that 40-game target is subject to change, as Laval projects four goalies competing for playing time next season. With Allen around through the 2022-23 season, the Canadiens can take their time to develop Primeau. The young netminder worked with Montreal goalie coach Stephane Waite this summer, and the coach said one of the objectives was to make Primeau less robotic in front of the net.