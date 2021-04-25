Primeau stopped 29 of 33 shots Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Calgary.

The 21-year-old was making his first NHL appearance of the season after spending most of the year with AHL Laval. Three straight Calgary goals late in the first period and into the opening minutes of the middle frame proved to be the difference, with two of those goals coming off the stick of Johnny Gaudreau. Montreal's seventh-round pick in 2017, Primeau got into a pair of games last season with the Canadiens and owns a .914 save percentage in his three NHL starts.