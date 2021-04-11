Primeau was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Carey Price (upper body) isn't expected to be ready for Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs; Primeau likely will be called back up to the active roster to serve as Jake Allen's backup in that contest.
