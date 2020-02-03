Primeau was recalled from AHL Laval on an emergency basis on Monday.

With Carey Price (illness) not traveling to New Jersey for Tuesday's game, Primeau will instead make the trip. The team has not announced if the 20-year-old will start or if he'll serve as Charlie Lindgren's backup. Primeau owns a 2.70 GAA and .899 save percentage in 23 AHL appearances this season.