Primeau was promoted to the active roster to back up Jake Allen in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, per CapFriendly.
Carey Price (upper body) is out, so Primeau will temporarily see some time on the active roster. The 21-year-old goalie could have a chance to start Thursday versus the Jets if Price isn't healthy enough to return.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Back to bus league•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Development time extended•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Joins team ahead of camp•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Shipped back to minors•