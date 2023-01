Primeau was called up from AHL Laval on Monday under emergency conditions.

Primeau will serve as the backup to Sam Montembeault against the Kraken on Monday due to the injury to Jake Allen (upper body). Depending on how long Allen is on the shelf, the 23-year-old Primeau could see his first NHL action of the year during an upcoming back-to-back against the Islanders and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.