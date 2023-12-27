Primeau will start in Thursday's road game against Carolina.

Primeau has a 4-3-0 record, 3.20 GAA and .902 save percentage in seven contests this season. He stopped 19 of 21 shots en route to a 5-2 win over Chicago in his last start Friday. The Hurricanes, who rank 14th offensively this year with 3.24 goals per game, figure to be a tougher assignment than the Blackhawks.