Primeau will patrol the road crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Primeau starts approximately every four games as he is sharing the net with Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen. Primeau is 5-6-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season. He will face the Lightning, who are currently holding down the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
